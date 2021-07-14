Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for July 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.04 per common share to be paid on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2021.



These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.