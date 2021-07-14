Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Streaming Channel Revenues Up 197% Year-Over-YearAd-Supported Streaming Channel Revenues Up 331% Year-Over-YearSubscription Streaming Channel Revenues Up 117% Year-Over-YearLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or …
Streaming Channel Revenues Up 197% Year-Over-YearAd-Supported Streaming Channel Revenues Up 331% Year-Over-YearSubscription Streaming Channel Revenues Up 117% Year-Over-YearLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or …
- Streaming Channel Revenues Up 197% Year-Over-Year
- Ad-Supported Streaming Channel Revenues Up 331% Year-Over-Year
- Subscription Streaming Channel Revenues Up 117% Year-Over-Year
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), a leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced its preliminary, unaudited, results for the period ended March 31, 2021.
Key Fourth Quarter Financial Results (Quarter Ended March 31, 2021):
- Consolidated revenues were $8.3 million, with streaming channel revenues up 197% versus the prior year quarter and 39% sequentially over last quarter;
- Streaming/Digital revenues grew to 75% of the Company's total revenues in the quarter versus 48% in the prior year quarter;
- Combined Streaming/Digital revenues increased 66% over the prior year quarter and 27% sequentially over last quarter;
- Ad-supported streaming channel (AVOD) revenues increased 331% over the prior year quarter and 23% sequentially over last quarter;
- Subscription streaming channel revenues increased 117% over the prior year quarter and 65% sequentially over last quarter;
- Streaming digital content licensing and sales, driven by partners such as Amazon, Apple and Tubi, generated record digital sales billings growth for the fourth consecutive quarter;
- Reached an agreement with AMC Entertainment for a sales plan for legacy digital cinema equipment with net proceeds to the Company of $10.8 million over two years;
- Reduced total debt by $37.3 million to $11.9 million, from $49.1 million the prior year.
Key Business Highlights During Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 (Quarter ended March 31, 2021):
- Total streaming minutes in the quarter were approximately 1.16 billion, a new company record, up 285% versus the prior year quarter;
- Total monthly ad-supported streaming channel viewers rose to 23.6 million, up 248% over the prior year quarter;
- Streaming advertising demand partnerships rose 178% to 64, up from 23 in the prior year quarter. Key new partner additions include Comcast's Freewheel and TripleLift;
- Grew film and television library for linear streaming, a key growth area for the Company, by 88% to 6,591 titles, up from 3,502 titles in the prior year quarter;
- Increased streaming platform partnerships by 82% to 31 versus 17 in the prior year quarter, including new linear distribution partnerships and channel expansions with Roku and TCL, among others;
- Total streaming channel distribution deals increased 170% to 135, up from 50 in the prior year quarter;
- Total live streaming enthusiast channel brands increased to 16, up from 13 in the prior year quarter;
- Acquired Fandor®, the leading global independent film subscription streaming service with the largest collection of independent films, documentaries, and international features in the market and called "The Netflix for Indie Film" by The Wall Street Journal and "A streaming rabbit hole worth falling down" by The New York Times;
- Acquired Screambox®, a popular enthusiast streaming service targeting the highly lucrative horror genre, called "The Perfect Horror Streaming Alternative to Netflix" by Tech Times and named one of the best Streaming Services for 2021 by PC Mag;
- Acquired the "Films Around the World" Content Library, a classic film library adding 150 hours of perpetual film licenses with remake rights, and more than 500 hours of audio programs into the Company's content library.
Key Business Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:
|Diskussion: Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare