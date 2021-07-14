checkAd

Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 22:05  |  69   |   |   

Streaming Channel Revenues Up 197% Year-Over-YearAd-Supported Streaming Channel Revenues Up 331% Year-Over-YearSubscription Streaming Channel Revenues Up 117% Year-Over-YearLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or …

  • Streaming Channel Revenues Up 197% Year-Over-Year
  • Ad-Supported Streaming Channel Revenues Up 331% Year-Over-Year
  • Subscription Streaming Channel Revenues Up 117% Year-Over-Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), a leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced its preliminary, unaudited, results for the period ended March 31, 2021.

Key Fourth Quarter Financial Results (Quarter Ended March 31, 2021):

  • Consolidated revenues were $8.3 million, with streaming channel revenues up 197% versus the prior year quarter and 39% sequentially over last quarter;
  • Streaming/Digital revenues grew to 75% of the Company's total revenues in the quarter versus 48% in the prior year quarter;
  • Combined Streaming/Digital revenues increased 66% over the prior year quarter and 27% sequentially over last quarter;
  • Ad-supported streaming channel (AVOD) revenues increased 331% over the prior year quarter and 23% sequentially over last quarter;
  • Subscription streaming channel revenues increased 117% over the prior year quarter and 65% sequentially over last quarter;
  • Streaming digital content licensing and sales, driven by partners such as Amazon, Apple and Tubi, generated record digital sales billings growth for the fourth consecutive quarter;
  • Reached an agreement with AMC Entertainment for a sales plan for legacy digital cinema equipment with net proceeds to the Company of $10.8 million over two years;
  • Reduced total debt by $37.3 million to $11.9 million, from $49.1 million the prior year.

Key Business Highlights During Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 (Quarter ended March 31, 2021):

  • Total streaming minutes in the quarter were approximately 1.16 billion, a new company record, up 285% versus the prior year quarter;
  • Total monthly ad-supported streaming channel viewers rose to 23.6 million, up 248% over the prior year quarter;
  • Streaming advertising demand partnerships rose 178% to 64, up from 23 in the prior year quarter. Key new partner additions include Comcast's Freewheel and TripleLift;
  • Grew film and television library for linear streaming, a key growth area for the Company, by 88% to 6,591 titles, up from 3,502 titles in the prior year quarter;
  • Increased streaming platform partnerships by 82% to 31 versus 17 in the prior year quarter, including new linear distribution partnerships and channel expansions with Roku and TCL, among others;
  • Total streaming channel distribution deals increased 170% to 135, up from 50 in the prior year quarter;
  • Total live streaming enthusiast channel brands increased to 16, up from 13 in the prior year quarter;
  • Acquired Fandor®, the leading global independent film subscription streaming service with the largest collection of independent films, documentaries, and international features in the market and called "The Netflix for Indie Film" by The Wall Street Journal and "A streaming rabbit hole worth falling down" by The New York Times;
  • Acquired Screambox®, a popular enthusiast streaming service targeting the highly lucrative horror genre, called "The Perfect Horror Streaming Alternative to Netflix" by Tech Times and named one of the best Streaming Services for 2021 by PC Mag;
  • Acquired the "Films Around the World" Content Library, a classic film library adding 150 hours of perpetual film licenses with remake rights, and more than 500 hours of audio programs into the Company's content library.

Key Business Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

Seite 1 von 5
Cinedigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Streaming Channel Revenues Up 197% Year-Over-YearAd-Supported Streaming Channel Revenues Up 331% Year-Over-YearSubscription Streaming Channel Revenues Up 117% Year-Over-YearLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
NextSource Materials Announces Appointment of Leading Mining Executive and Former CEO of Xstrata ...
High-Grade Awaruite Obtained During Site Visit to Letain Along 1 km X 1.3 km Known Nickel-Cobalt ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
Legend Power Systems Adds Four New U.S.-Based ESCO Relationships
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Acquires Its First Recreational Marijuana Dispensary In Trinidad Colorado
Komo Plant Based Foods Moves to New Facility to Expand Production and R&D Capabilities
Sarama Resources Announces C$1,000,000 Private Placement
Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Appoints John M. Farah Jr, Ph.D to Board of Directors Strategic ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Cinedigm Hires Jennifer Soltesz as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Cinedigm Announces Forgiveness of $2.2 Million Paycheck Protection Program Loan
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Cinedigm Launches Channels as Add-Ons on YouTube TV
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Cinedigm to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21Elvis Has Returned…To Streaming; Cinedigm Partners with Elvis Presley Enterprises to Launch The Elvis Presley Channel
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Cinedigm Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index
Accesswire | Analysen
24.06.21Cinedigm Partners with Music-Television Linear Cable Network "The Country Network" to Expand Reach Through Aggressive Streaming Distribution Strategy
Accesswire | Analysen
17.06.21Cinedigm Names Supriyo Mookherjee Chief Operating Officer of Cinedigm India
Accesswire | Analysen
15.06.21A Father's Legacy Arrives in Theaters Nationwide This Thursday for a One-Night Only Event
Accesswire | Analysen