RF Industries Receives $11 Million Follow-on Order from Tier-1 Wireless Carrier Customer

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 22:01  |  38   |   |   

Backlog now stands at $32.2 million

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received a follow-on order of more than $11 million from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at the Company's Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution, for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites. The Company received multiple large orders from this same customer earlier this fiscal year, including one for $6.5 million in March and another for $7.6 million in May.

"We are pleased to receive another substantial order from this tier-1 wireless carrier customer and appreciate their continued trust in us as an essential part of their infrastructure deployment plan," said Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries. "This large follow-on order is another significant win for us and highlights the increasing demand for our product offerings as wireless carriers accelerate their build-out of 5G.

"We have spent the last few years beefing up our offer and go-to-market approach in the wireless marketplace, and we now have products actively shipping into every tier-1 wireless carrier. OptiFlex is a unique hybrid fiber solution with a long track record of success that supports wireless carrier tower site upgrades, which are occurring around the world as carriers race to increase the speed and reach of their networks. I appreciate the hard of work of our team at Cables Unlimited in New York where the engineering, design, and production of this product line occurs. We believe that OptiFlex, along with our small cell and DAC thermal cooling product and solutions offering, give us a robust product portfolio to address the wireless carrier market, as well as other market segments like wireline carriers, cable operators, and mobile edge computing. And, when layered on top of our higher run rate fiber and coaxial distribution business and our core OEM and industrial wiring harness offer, these key product areas provide us a strong springboard for revenue growth in the future."

With this order, RF Industries' backlog stands at $32.2 million as of today. The Company expects to start shipping against this order in the early part of its next fiscal year, which begins November 1, 2021.

OptiFlex™ is a composite of multiple cables, including all or a variation of power, coax, ethernet and fiber. This product line is a customizable solution that is engineered and designed to fit the exact needs of RF Industries' customers as they upgrade their wireless tower sites from 3G to 4G and LTE and 5G. For more information on OptiFlex™, click here.

