MedAvail Introduces New Compliance Packaging Solutions

The company is currently working with clinic partners to identify current patients or patients who could potentially benefit from its compliance packaging solutions. Medicare patients utilizing compliance packaging can take advantage of the following features:

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, today announced that SpotRx has launched its compliance packaging solutions, allowing chronic care patients to receive more innovative and efficient pharmacy care from their homes.

One-month supply of medications organized by date and time

Home delivery, free of charge

Elimination of the need to manage multiple medications with separate packaging

“With compliance packaging, we are expanding the breadth of our solutions that make it easier for patients to not only start their medications but also stay on their medications,” said Neil Prezioso, Chief Pharmacy Officer. “We view compliance packaging as an important growth opportunity within our enterprise customers. We are excited to be providing long term medications labeled by each day and dose to chronic care patients right at their doorsteps, which is critical for medication adherence.”

About SpotRx

SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005129/en/