ServiceSource to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call on July 28, 2021

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, announces it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, followed by a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results.

To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast and replay of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations.