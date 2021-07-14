You are invited to join a webcast with the senior management of Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO), to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, which will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer, and senior management will host the webcast. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Participants will be able to join the webcast (Google Chrome is recommended) using the following link: Arcos Dorados Second Quarter 2021 Results Webcast. The link will also be available on the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations webpage, www.arcosdorados.com/ir.