Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE ARCO) Second Quarter 2021 Results Webcast Date and Time

You are invited to join a webcast with the senior management of Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO), to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, which will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer, and senior management will host the webcast. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Participants will be able to join the webcast (Google Chrome is recommended) using the following link: Arcos Dorados Second Quarter 2021 Results Webcast. The link will also be available on the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations webpage, www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

The webcast replay will be available using the same link, through November 10, 2021.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,200 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 03/31/2021). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the investors section of its website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

