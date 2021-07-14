Arlo Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 results. The news release announcing the second quarter 2021 results will be disseminated on August 4, 2021 after the market closes.

The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on August 4, 2021 is (866) 393-4306. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (734) 385-2616. The conference ID for the call is 2694444. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.arlo.com. A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.arlo.com.