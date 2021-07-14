Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

As of May 31, 2021, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $8.3 million, total assets were $42.2 million, total liabilities were $5.6 million, and stockholders’ equity was $36.6 million.

Revenues for the three months ended May 31, 2021 were $2.38 million representing an increase of $1.342 million, or 129.3%, from $1.038 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in revenue is principally due to periodic easing of COVID pandemic related restrictions which resulted in our practitioners being able to provide more patients with additional in-person services compared to the March 17 through June 1, 2020 period in which our practitioners were limited to providing their services either remotely or in-person to patients requiring emergency and essential need treatment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended May 31, 2021 was $91,744.

“Even with the consequential impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic having now challenged our business for over a year, the Company’s total revenue from all clinic and eldercare related contracted services for the most recent quarterly period ended May 31, 2021 has rebounded to approximately 90% of the Company’s last fully operational, pre-COVID-19 quarterly period ended February 29, 2020,” stated Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman. “While the current environment remains challenging, with the acquisitions of both PRO-DIP LLC and Acenzia Inc. along with recently adding proven senior leadership to the Novo family team, we believe our financial condition is strong and we look ahead to the remainder of 2021 with optimism and dedication to growth.”

Recent Milestones:

On June 24, 2021, Novo Healthnet Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, completed the acquisition of Acenzia Inc., a Windsor Canada based company that provides nutraceutical health solutions through advanced bio-science research and development, proprietary manufacturing, and personalized diagnostics.

On May 24, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of PRO-DIP, LLC (“PD”), a U.S.-based company that has developed an innovative, patent-pending oral pouch delivery system technology which allows for broad market applications related to nutritionally focused products and medicinal based formulations. PRO-DIP is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

On April 15, 2021, the Company formed a Medical Advisory Board. The initial members of the Medical Advisory Board are Dr. Joseph M. Chalil, Dr. Michael G. Muhonen, and Dr. Zach P. Zachariah. The goal of the Medical Advisory Board is to provide the Company with important insight and expertise as the Company expands its personalized consumer engagement across all aspects of the patient/practitioner relationship through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative sciences.

On April 13, 2021, the Company completed the closing pursuant to a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited institutional investors to purchase approximately $8.0 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering under Form S-3 and warrants to purchase common stock in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and one warrant was $3.35.

On March 22, 2021, the SEC declared effective the Company’s registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 254278) (the “Form S-3”). The Form S-3 is a shelf registration statement relating to (i) the offer from time to time of securities having a maximum aggregate offering price of $75 million, and (ii) the resale by certain selling stockholders of up to an aggregate of 597,352 shares of the Company’s common stock.

A reconciliation of the net loss for the three months ended May 31, 2021 to adjusted EBITDA is below: