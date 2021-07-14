IMV Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus Supplement for Proposed Public Offering of Units

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to continue the clinical development of maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac) in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), breast cancer, ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and microsatellite instability high (MSI-H), start the clinical development of a new product, DPX-SurMAGE, in bladder cancer, continue the development of its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) and for general corporate purposes.

IMV Inc. (“IMV” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology corporation, has filed today a preliminary prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to its final short form base shelf prospectus dated June 26, 2020, as amended on October 15, 2020 (collectively, the “Base Prospectus”) in connection with a proposed public offering (the “Offering”) of units (the “Units”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and fixed combination of warrants to purchase common shares (the “Warrants). The Supplement was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. The Supplement was also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the SEC on October 16, 2020, in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

The Offering is expected to be priced in the context of the market, with the final terms of the Offering to be determined at the time of pricing. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The closing of the Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the listing of the common shares underlying the Units and the Warrants on the TSX and Nasdaq and any required approvals of each exchange.

Wells Fargo Securities and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. iA Private Wealth is acting as co-manager.

The Supplement and the accompanying Base Prospectus contain important detailed information about the Offering. The Supplement and the accompanying Base Prospectus can be found for free on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus may also be obtained in the United States from Wells Fargo Securities, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001, by telephone at (800) 326-5897, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com or from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com, or in Canada from Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd., 22 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2200, Toronto, ON, M5H 4E3, Attn: Akshay Pattni, email: akshay.pattni@wellsfargo.com or from Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 181 University Avenue, Suite 1500, Toronto, ON, M5H 3M7, email: ecmcanada@cantor.com. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus and the other documents the Corporation has filed before making an investment decision.