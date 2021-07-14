Public Storage to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its second quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

Conference call replay

Domestic dial-in number: (800) 585-8367

International dial-in number: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID number: 2088572

Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

Date accessible through: August 18, 2021

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2021, we had: (i) interests in 2,563 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 176 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 243 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand, and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2021. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005879/en/