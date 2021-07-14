checkAd

Bioventus Appoints Mary Kay Ladone to Board of Directors

DURHAM, N.C., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has announced the appointment of Mary Kay Ladone to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective July 15, 2021. In addition, she was appointed to the Board’s Audit and Risk Committee (the “Audit Committee”) and Compensation Committee. Ladone, an accomplished executive serving large global health care companies over her more than 30-year career, will join the Board as an independent director.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mary Kay to our Board as she will provide valuable experience and insights as we execute our strategy of growth acceleration through new product development and M&A,” said Ken Reali, CEO, Bioventus. “Her global financial, strategic planning and business development experience, as well as her strong track record of leading best-in-class investor relations programs, will be invaluable to Bioventus.”

Currently Ladone serves as Corporate Officer, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development Strategy & Investor Relations, Hillrom Holdings, Inc., and began her career there in 2016 as Vice President and Investor Relations Officer.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Bioventus and eager to leverage my experience to help guide the company as it builds on its strong foundation, grows its current business and delivers more innovations for active healing to patients, physicians and payers around the world,” said Ladone.

“We are excited to have Mary Kay join the Bioventus Board,” stated William Hawkins, Chairman of the Bioventus Board of Directors. “Her experience and strong track record of success will be a significant addition and complementary to our current Board.”

Previously, Ladone served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Officer, Investor Relations of Baxalta, Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company spun out from Baxter International in 2015. She began her career in Finance at Baxter International, Inc., and went on to serve in several progressive financial, operational and communication roles at the company. Ladone was promoted to Corporate Vice President and Corporate Officer, Investor Relations, and led Baxter’s investor relations program from 2004 to 2015.

