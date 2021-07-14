checkAd

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its second quarter 2021 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13720783. The replay will be available until August 5, 2021.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp., a Delaware public benefit corporation, is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), a mission-driven New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. The Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. As of March 31, 2021, our consolidated total assets were $6.4 billion, total net loans were $3.2 billion, and total deposits were $5.7 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2021, our trust business held $37.5 billion in assets under custody and $15.7 billion in assets under management.

Since the Bank’s founding in 1923, we have served as America’s socially responsible bank, empowering organizations and individuals to advance positive social change. Amalgamated advocates alongside those working to make the world more just, compassionate and sustainable. The Bank is the country’s largest B Corp bank and a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values. We don’t just have a mission, we are on a mission to advance economic, social, racial, and environmental justice utilizing the tools of finance.

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com
800-895-4172

