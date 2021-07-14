SmartCentres unveils ArtWalk, at SmartVMC in the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, with massive art murals, free drive-in movies and a food truck market, all summer long

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX:SRU.UN) – Summertime in Vaughan just got bolder, brighter and a lot more animated, with the official unveiling of ArtWalk, SmartCentres’ new art district within SmartVMC, the flagship 100-acre master planned city centre in the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre.

ArtWalk establishes SmartVMC, one of Canada’s fastest growing communities, as a lively cultural destination. ArtWalk was recently unveiled with a collection of experiential activations, including one of Canada’s most ambitious art murals, consisting of 30,000 sq. ft. of vibrant ‘Instagrammable’ artwork, painted by four acclaimed international and local artists. The murals are the backdrop for ArtWalk’s daily Street Eats food truck market, and a free series of drive-in movies, running every Thursday and Saturday through September.

“Art and culture are synonymous with great communities. They contribute emotionally to an area’s identity, bonding people to spaces and to each other,” says Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman, SmartCentres. “ArtWalk murals, free movies and food trucks are all accessible, immersive and engaging outdoor events. As SmartVMC’s art district emerges, ArtWalk will offer a collection of permanent and pop-up activations, bringing people together in ‘The New City Centre’.”

The ArtWalk Murals

SmartCentres collaborated with renowned LNDMRK, the art agency responsible for Montreal’s MURAL festival, to transform a vacant warehouse at 101 Edgeley Blvd into a breathtaking work of art. Four acclaimed and emerging artists were curated to each design and paint one façade of the building. The ArtWalk murals were painted over a three-week period in June, using more than 300 gallons and 1,000 cans of paint to complete the 30,000 sq. ft. canvas.

Madrid-based Ricardo Cavalo, a revered artist whose eclectic style is inspired by relationships with comic, cartoon, outsider art and tribal arts, made his GTA debut with his mural “Here Comes the Sun”, on the southern façade of the building. Due to COVID-related travel restrictions, Ricardo directed the painting of his work virtually from Spain.

Cavalo’s mural continues his work of sharing positive and optimistic messages. The bold vibrant piece represents individuals sharing their inner light with the world during a difficult time.