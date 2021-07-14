Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, on their …

42West's extraordinary range of work for programs and individuals put their clients in contention for a total of 19 Emmy nominations. The company's work on the Amazon series "The Boys" led to nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics. Also, as a result of 42West efforts, the acclaimed music documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' earned a total of four nominations, including Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Music Direction.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, on their incredible work being recognized in yesterday's nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards.

"I congratulate 42West for its great work again this year, and for its breadth of work across so many different genres of television and categories of nominations," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment.

Additional nominees include Conan O'Brien for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for "Conan," Kenya Barris for the Outstanding Comedy Series nominee ‘black-ish,' Dan Levy for his hosting turn on ‘Saturday Night Live', Marc Platt and J.T. Rogers for the HBO Film ‘Oslo,' Aaron Sorkin for ‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,' Julie Ann Robinson for her work directing Netflix's ‘Bridgerton,' Martin Scorsese for ‘Pretend It's a City,' and the series Girls5eva for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series.

