Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, on their incredible work being recognized in yesterday's nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards.

42West's extraordinary range of work for programs and individuals put their clients in contention for a total of 19 Emmy nominations. The company's work on the Amazon series "The Boys" led to nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics. Also, as a result of 42West efforts, the acclaimed music documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' earned a total of four nominations, including Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Music Direction.

"I congratulate 42West for its great work again this year, and for its breadth of work across so many different genres of television and categories of nominations," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment.

Additional nominees include Conan O'Brien for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for "Conan," Kenya Barris for the Outstanding Comedy Series nominee ‘black-ish,' Dan Levy for his hosting turn on ‘Saturday Night Live', Marc Platt and J.T. Rogers for the HBO Film ‘Oslo,' Aaron Sorkin for ‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,' Julie Ann Robinson for her work directing Netflix's ‘Bridgerton,' Martin Scorsese for ‘Pretend It's a City,' and the series Girls5eva for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading entertainment marketing and content production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

