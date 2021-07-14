Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, Minnesota

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it signed a lease renewal with Power Engineers Incorporated ("Power") through December 31, 2029 at its 12000 …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it signed a lease renewal with Power Engineers Incorporated ("Power") through December 31, 2029 at its 12000 Portland Avenue office property, located in Burnsville, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. This lease renewal continues Power's existing tenancy that began in 2016.

Power executed a seven-year, nine-month lease extension for their current 12,663 square foot suite, with an option to extend for an additional five years beyond 2029. Gladstone Commercial provided the funds needed for Power to renovate, in accordance with their post-COVID configuration.

"It is with great pleasure that we renew this long-term tenant," said Todd McDonald, Associate for Gladstone Commercial. "The Class A improvements in a beautiful wooded setting allow us to continue to retain quality tenants, such as Power."

"Gladstone Commercial continues to deliver on our core attributes of engaging and retaining financially strong tenants, as demonstrated by renewing one of the top 5 national engineering firms in the U.S. Benefits of executing this amendment include increasing the weighted average term of our Midwest portfolio and it is also immediately accretive to FFO by increasing straight line rent for this tenant by 3.3%," said Karen Priesman, Senior Vice President and Head of Asset Management for the Midwest Region for Gladstone Commercial. "We also acknowledge our CBRE property management team, which works closely with the Gladstone Commercial team to ensure our tenants receive excellent service."

