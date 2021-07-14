Siemens Gamesa Cuts Revenue Guidance after Q3 Misses Estimates Autor: PLX AI | 14.07.2021, 22:07 | 33 | 0 | 0 14.07.2021, 22:07 | (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa Group revenue for financial year 2021 is now expected to be at the low end of the range of EUR 10.2-10.5 billion.Siemens Gamesa EBIT margin pre PPA and before I&R costs for 2021 is adjusted to a range of -1% to 0%Q3 revenue … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa Group revenue for financial year 2021 is now expected to be at the low end of the range of EUR 10.2-10.5 billion.Siemens Gamesa EBIT margin pre PPA and before I&R costs for 2021 is adjusted to a range of -1% to 0%Q3 revenue … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa Group revenue for financial year 2021 is now expected to be at the low end of the range of EUR 10.2-10.5 billion.

Siemens Gamesa EBIT margin pre PPA and before I&R costs for 2021 is adjusted to a range of -1% to 0%

Q3 revenue EUR 2,700 million vs. estimate EUR 2,860 million

Siemens Gamesa Q3 EBIT pre PPA and I&R costs of c. -€150 million

Q3 orders EUR 1,500 million

Says continues to strive for sustained profitability and the ongoing cost and efficiency measures will be intensified, especially for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform

Cites provisions for onerous projects affected by the following decisive factors: sharp increase of raw material prices and increased estimates of ramp-up costs for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, especially in Brazil



