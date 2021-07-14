Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after markets close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The call can be accessed as follows:
Webcast and slide presentation:
The slides will be available for download in advance of the call
Dial in:
Domestic 866-342-8588
International 203-518-9865
Conference ID ARCOSA
Passcode 272672
A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021 by dialing 800-839-3013 for domestic callers and 402-220-7233 for international callers. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at https://ir.arcosa.com/news-events/events-presentations.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005330/en/
