Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021   

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the Pre-Registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158186/ea78605880.

Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing the numbers provided below and requesting the “Annaly Earnings Call.”

Call-in Number:
U.S. Toll Free 844 735 3317
International 412 317 5703
Webcast www.annaly.com

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.

Conference Call Replay:
U.S. Toll Free 877 344 7529
International 412 317 0088
Passcode 10158186

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.annaly.com, click on Investors, then click on Investor Resources and select Email Alerts and complete the email notification form.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

