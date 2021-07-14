Rayonier Scheduled to Release Second Quarter Earnings on August 4

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) plans to release its second quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Rayonier will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, August 5 to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.rayonier.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and available shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-604-9366 (domestic) or 517-308-9338 (international), passcode: RAYONIER. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour following the call until Saturday, September 4, 2021, by dialing 866-485-0041 (domestic) or 203-369-1613 (international), passcode: 3999.