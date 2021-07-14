checkAd

Citi Second Quarter 2021 Fixed Income Investor Review

14.07.2021, 22:15   

Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Verdeschi, Treasurer, will conduct the Citigroup second quarter 2021 Fixed Income Investor Review at 1:00 PM (ET) on Friday, July 30, 2021. The review will be available live via webcast and teleconference.

The webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the call.

To dial-in to the live teleconference, please dial:

US & Canada: (866) 516-9582
International Callers: (973) 409-9210
Conference code: 5629397

Telephone lines will open at 12:45 PM (ET).

A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the event until Sunday, August 30, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). Conference code: 5629397

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi| Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Disclaimer

