Belden Announces Pricing of €300 Million Private Offering of 3.375% Senior Subordinated Notes

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, today announced the pricing of its private offering (the “Notes Offering”) of €300 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.375% senior subordinated notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) at an issue price of 100% of their principal amount. Belden expects the Notes Offering to close on July 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior subordinated basis by certain of Belden’s current and future domestic subsidiaries that guarantee Belden’s indebtedness under its revolving credit agreement, conditioned upon and subject to the successful completion of the Notes Offering.

Belden intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering along with cash on hand to fund the redemption in full of its 2.875% senior subordinated notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), pursuant to the terms of the Indenture relating to the 2025 Notes. Belden expects the redemption date for the 2025 Notes to be on or about September 15, 2021.

The Notes offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state securities laws; and unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are expected to be eligible for resale to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and non-U.S. persons under Regulation S.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. This announcement shall not constitute a notice of redemption regarding the 2025 Notes.

In connection with the Notes Offering, the initial purchasers may engage in stabilizing transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the Notes at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. Any such stabilization action must be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

About Belden

Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, USA, and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

