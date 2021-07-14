Meta Financial Group, Inc. to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings and Host Conference Call on July 28, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after market close. Meta will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Meta’s Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com.



Telephone participants may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 461-9934 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to be joined into the Meta Financial conference call, and provide conference ID 5084665 upon request. International callers should dial (636) 812-6634. A webcast replay will also be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.