Sceptre Ventures Announces Changes to its Directors and Officers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or the "Company") (TSXV:SVP.H) announces that it has appointed Mike Hodge and Sean Charland to the Company's board of directors and Jody Bellefleur as the Company's chief financial officer and corporate secretary, effective July 12, 2021. The appointments by the Company are to fill the vacancies resulting from the resignations of Graham Abbott as a director, Trent Fedak as corporate secretary and a director, and Luis Hadic as chief financial officer. The Company would like to thank Mr. Abbott, Mr. Fedak, and Mr. Hadic for their many contributions.

Mike Hodge

Mr. Hodge brings over 20 years of experience in the private and public markets. From working in the field to raising capital, Mr. Hodge has a variety of beneficial skills he brings to the board. He is currently President and CEO of Saville Resources Inc. and a director of Zambezi Sports Inc. Mr. Hodge brings a broad range of established contacts within many different industries throughout North America, Europe, and Australia. His tireless work ethic is an asset to all the companies he works with.

Sean Charland

Mr. Charland is a seasoned communications professional with experience in raising capital and marketing resource exploration companies. He has helped raise a significant amount of capital for a variety of venture listed and private companies in mineral exploration and mining, technological and health sectors, with the majority of the focus on mineral exploration and mining. His large network of contacts within the financial community extends across North America and Europe. Mr. Charland is currently a Director of Zimtu Capital Corp., a publicly held investment issuer and company builder focused on private and small-cap resource companies. He is also the CEO and a director of Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp., a director of Core Assets Corp., a director of Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a director of Alpha Lithium Corp, a director of Binovi Technologies Corp., a director of Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc., and Chairman and a director of Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Jody Bellefleur

Ms. Bellefleur is a CPA with over 25 years of experience as a corporate accountant, focusing exclusively on public companies for the last 13 years. Ms. Bellefleur obtained her Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia in April 1994. Ms. Bellefleur is responsible for all aspects of regulatory financial reporting including the preparation of quarterly financial statements, management discussion and analysis reports, the coordination of annual audits, and government tax and regulatory reporting for multiple public companies.

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the Exchange's CPC policy.

For Further Information:

Suite 1501 - 128 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8, Canada
Tel: 604-688-4219
Email: mitch@sceptreventures.com

