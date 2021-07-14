Barnwell Announces Disposition of Spirit River Assets

HONOLULU, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) (the “Company”) today announced that Barnwell of Canada, Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary (“Barnwell Canada”), has entered into and completed a purchase and sale agreement with an independent third party for the sale of Barnwell Canada’s interests in certain natural gas and oil properties located in the Spirit River area of Alberta, Canada. The purchase price for Barnwell Canada’s interests was approximately US$1,037,000, at current Canadian dollar exchange rates, and is subject to customary adjustments including adjustments to reflect an effective closing date of sale of July 8, 2021. Barnwell expects to report a gain on this transaction which will be recognized in its fourth quarter ending September 30, 2021.



Mr. Alexander Kinzler, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “This transaction reflects another strategic sale by Barnwell of a non-core oil and natural gas property. The Company plans to utilize the funds received from the sale in oil and gas acquisition and drilling opportunities and other corporate opportunities going forward. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be held in escrow for the Canadian tax authorities until tax clearances are obtained.”