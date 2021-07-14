Tyson Foods to Host Third Quarter Earnings Call

checkAd

SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will host its fiscal 2021 third quarter earnings call on Monday, August 9, 2021. The earnings call will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time). The company will issue a press release reporting its fiscal 2021 third quarter results earlier that morning.

Q3’21 Earnings Call
We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158338/eabc7bb65e. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, up to and including after the time that the call has started. 

Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

U.S. Toll Free:  1-844-890-1795
International Toll:  1-412-717-9589

To listen to the live webcast or to view the accompanying slides, go to the company’s investor website at http://ir.tyson.com. The webcast also can be accessed by using the direct link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3193884/288B45B5DAC500E5392D4F32F5634F3F.

For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the accompanying slides will be available at http://ir.tyson.com until Wednesday, September 8, 2021. A telephone replay will also be available until Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 10158338

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

