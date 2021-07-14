checkAd

Integra LifeSciences Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for SurgiMend Collagen Matrix for Soft Tissue Reconstruction

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

PRINCETON, N.J., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced its SurgiMend Collagen Matrix for Soft Tissue Reconstruction has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members the unique qualities of SurgiMend Collagen Matrix that potentially bring improvement to the health care industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify products and technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

SurgiMend is the only product derived from a bovine dermis source cleared by the U.S. FDA to reinforce soft tissue where weakness exists and for surgical repair of damaged or ruptured tissue membranes including plastic and reconstructive surgery, hernia repair, and muscle flap reinforcement. SurgiMend rapidly revascularizes to support tissue building for prolonged reinforcement, without eliciting a detrimental foreign body response. Additionally, SurgiMend has demonstrated low recurrence rates in primary fascial reinforcement of complex abdominal wound reconstruction (CAWR) patients up to six years post-implantation in multiple peer-reviewed journal articles since 2012. The technology is available in a variety of unique configurations and thicknesses, including SurgiMend Macroporous (MP) and SurgiMend PRS Meshed.

“We are pleased that Vizient has selected SurgiMend as an innovative technology,” said Dean Sollami, vice president of sales at Integra. “SurgiMend’s broad portfolio provides clinicians with advanced clinical solutions, in a variety of shapes and sizes, for a range of soft tissue repair and regeneration applications that enhance patient outcomes. Our highly trained team looks forward to partnering with Vizient members to bring increased value and outstanding customer service and support.”

“A product receives this type of contract when it demonstrates a unique quality that differentiates it from other products on the market,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader. “Our member council determined that SurgiMend Collagen Matrix for Soft Tissue Reconstruction met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes.”

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to health care. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel, Bactiseal, CerebroFlo, CereLink Certas Plus, Codman, CUSA, Cytal, DuraGen, DuraSeal, Gentrix, ICP Express, Integra, MatriStem UBM, MAYFIELD, MediHoney, MicroFrance, MicroMatrix, PriMatrix, SurgiMend, TCC-EZ and VersaTru. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

