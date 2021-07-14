Invitation Homes Gives Notice of Intent for Physical Settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes

For holders electing conversion on or before January 15, 2022, the Notes will be exchanged for common stock according to a prescribed conversion ratio. As of June 30, 2021, the conversion ratio was 43.9448 shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. The actual conversion ratio is subject to adjustment through the date of maturity for cash dividends paid to common stockholders and other potential transactions and certain circumstances.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has notified holders of its 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) of the Company’s intent to settle conversions of the Notes with common stock. The Notes mature on January 15, 2022, and have a par value of $345 million.

Assuming the June 30, 2021, conversion ratio of 43.9448 shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, settlement of the $345 million (par value) of Notes would result in the issuance of approximately 15 million common shares and a reduction in cash interest expense of approximately $12 million on an annualized basis.

On a pro forma basis, whereby net debt is reduced for the impact of the conversion of the Notes, net debt / Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDAre at March 31, 2021, would have been 6.8x versus 7.1x as reported by the Company in its first quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Reconciliation of Net Debt / Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDAre (in thousands, unaudited) 3/31/21 Pro Forma 3/31/21 As Reported Adjustments(1) Pro Forma Mortgage loans, net $ 4,808,085 $ — $ 4,808,085 Secured term loan, net 401,149 — 401,149 Term loan facility, net 2,472,718 — 2,472,718 Convertible senior notes, net 340,730 (340,730 ) — Total Debt per Balance Sheet 8,022,682 (340,730 ) 7,681,952 Retained and repurchased certificates (246,798 ) — (246,798 ) Cash, ex-security deposits and letters of credit (247,041 ) — (247,041 ) Deferred financing costs, net 40,610 — 40,610 Unamortized discounts on notes payable 6,471 (4,270 ) 2,201 Net Debt (A) $ 7,575,924 $ (345,000 ) $ 7,230,924 Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Ended 3/31/21 Pro Forma 3/31/21 As Reported Adjustments Pro Forma Net income available to common stockholders(2) $ 203,182 $ 17,246 $ 220,428 Net income available to participating securities 441 — 441 Non-controlling interests 1,272 — 1,272 Interest expense 352,572 (17,246 ) 335,326 Interest expense in unconsolidated joint ventures 74 — 74 Depreciation and amortization 562,004 — 562,004 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets in unconsolidated joint ventures 104 — 104 EBITDA 1,119,649 — 1,119,649 Gain on sale of property, net of tax (53,878 ) — (53,878 ) Impairment on depreciated real estate investments 2,538 — 2,538 Net gain on sale of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (336 ) — (336 ) EBITDAre 1,067,973 — 1,067,973 Share-based compensation expense 18,803 — 18,803 Severance 715 — 715 Casualty (gains) losses, net (4,613 ) — (4,613 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on investments in equity securities (26,549 ) — (26,549 ) Other, net 3,536 — 3,536 Adjusted EBITDAre (B) 1,059,865 $ — $ 1,059,865 Net debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDAre (A/B) 7.1 x 6.8 x

Does not include adjustments for refinancing or voluntary prepayments of securitized loans after 3/31/2021. Pro forma adjustment for $17,246 of interest expense associated with the Notes for TTM ended 3/31/2021 includes $5,171 of non-cash amortization of fair value discount. Cash interest expense associated with the Notes for TTM ended 3/31/2021 was $12,075.

