Paymentus to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on August 10, 2021

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its second quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

The company will discuss the results in a webcast at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 10. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com.