checkAd

United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 22:30  |  50   |   |   

GREENVILLE, S.C. and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) (“United”) and Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: RBNC) (“Reliant”) announced today the execution of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which United will acquire Reliant, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliant Bank (the “Merger”), in an all-stock transaction with an aggregate value of approximately $517 million, or $30.58 per share of Reliant common stock, based on United’s closing stock price of $31.07 on July 13, 2021.

Reliant is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, a fast-growing suburb of Nashville, Tennessee. It is a highly-valued franchise with an experienced management team led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer DeVan Ard, Jr., who founded Reliant Bank in 2006. Reliant provides outstanding customer service, and develops deep and long-lasting relationships through its 25 branch network in Tennessee, located primarily in the Nashville area’s most attractive markets. Reliant operates four branches in Clarksville, one branch in Chattanooga, and has a manufactured housing finance group based in Knoxville. As of March 31, 2021, Reliant reported total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.4 billion, and total deposits of $2.6 billion. Following the closing of the Merger, we project United will be ranked 10th in Tennessee for deposit market share.

“Partnering with Reliant is consistent with our strategy to expand into high-growth southeastern markets with companies that share our focus on employee experience, customer service, and community engagement,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United. “We have had a strong interest in strengthening our Tennessee franchise for several years and are excited to enter the state’s best market with Newsweek’s 2021 “Best Small Bank in Tennessee”. Reliant is a highly regarded, high-performing bank. This merger positions us well for future growth in the state. We are very pleased that DeVan will continue his leadership role as United’s Tennessee State President.”

DeVan Ard, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliant, stated, “Our mission has been to build a business model that is shaped by the delivery of outstanding customer experiences and supported by a diverse and experienced team who are positioned in some of the most attractive and fastest-growing markets in the Southeast—specifically Nashville and other key markets in Tennessee. By joining forces with United, we recognize an opportunity to align ourselves with a partner that shares our passion for providing high-quality customer service, and to leverage their larger balance sheet and a broader set of products and services for our customers. Becoming part of United’s team-oriented, high-performance culture presents a unique opportunity for Reliant, and we consider it a privilege.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger Agreement GREENVILLE, S.C. and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) (“United”) and Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: RBNC) (“Reliant”) announced today the execution of a definitive merger agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces July 13, 2021 Pro Forma Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board