ShotSpotter Announces Grand Opening of New Washington D.C.-Based High Tech Gunshot Incident Review Center

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced it has opened a Washington D.C. satellite office, which includes an Incident Review Center (IRC) that monitors gunfire for law enforcement customers across the U.S., Caribbean and South Africa.

The announcement was made as part of an event held today, hosted by ShotSpotter President and CEO Ralph A. Clark with special guest speaker Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

ShotSpotter will now have IRC centers located on both coasts, Washington, D.C. and at its headquarters in Silicon Valley, providing added capacity and important resiliency. Staffed with highly trained acoustic experts, the center reviews likely gunfire detected and classified by an artificial intelligence-driven system. These reviewers then analyze the sounds and waveforms and either send an alert notification to local law enforcement to generate a police response or dismiss it. The entire transaction from initial gunfire to alert takes less than 60 seconds.

"As we continue working with the community to build a safer, stronger DC, ShotSpotter helps us better focus and deploy resources to save lives and get guns off our streets,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington DC. "By opening an office in DC, ShotSpotter joins a growing list of technology companies to identify the District as a hub of tech talent and resources."

“Gun violence is one of the top challenges facing the nation today, but progress is being made with smart technology to strategically fight this growing epidemic,” said ShotSpotter President and CEO Ralph A. Clark. “By opening a second Incident Review Center and office in the District, ShotSpotter is adding response center capacity and strengthening relationships with key industry and federal institutions that share our objective to reduce gun violence and make communities safer.”

ShotSpotter located this second facility in the nation’s capital because of its proximity to key organizations that share ShotSpotter’s objective to aggressively combat gun violence including the Federal government, Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Department of Homeland Security, and the National Police Foundation. It also provides closer contact with East Coast and Latin American law enforcement customers and prospects.



About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 120 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate is an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

