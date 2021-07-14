checkAd

Monolithic Power Systems to Report Second Quarter Results on July 27, 2021

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

MPS will report its results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th and host its quarterly conference at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The live event will be held via a Zoom webinar, which can be accessed at https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/93453171033.

A replay of the event will be available for one year under the Investor Relations website at www.monolithicpower.com two hours after the live event has concluded.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’ mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world. 

###

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS,and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com




