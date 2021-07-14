checkAd

AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Members of National Teachers Association Life Group and Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation; Comments on Credit Ratings After Announced Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 22:50  |  28   |   |   

AM Best has the upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of National Teachers Associates Life Insurance Company (Addison, TX) and its affiliated entity, NTA Life Insurance Company of New York (New York, NY) (collectively referred to as NTA Life). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of the property/casualty (P/C) members of Horace Mann Insurance Group (Horace Mann). AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of Horace Mann Life Insurance Company (Horace Mann Life). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) [NYSE: HMN] and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) on its $250 million, 4.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2025. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Springfield, IL, unless otherwise specified. (See below for a detailed list of the P/C subsidiaries).

In addition, AM Best has commented that the ratings of HMEC and its insurance operating subsidiaries are unchanged following the disclosure of relevant public information. The comment follows the July 14, 2021, announcement by HMEC that the organization has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. (Madison National), a subsidiary of Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC). Madison National is domiciled in Wisconsin and offers short- and long-term group disability insurance, group life insurance and other group products. They are a leading writer of employer-paid and employer-sponsored benefits provided to educators by K-12 school districts with multiple distribution relationships and capabilities. Madison National will afford HMEC with diversification in premiums and earnings and improve the value proposition for the education market. AM Best will continue to monitor the impact of this transaction, which is expected to close in January 2022.

The ratings of NTA Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also reflect support the company receives from its parent, HMEC, and full integration of their operations, as products of NTA Life are cross-sold as complementary products to the life and P/C products.

Seite 1 von 3


Horace Mann Educators Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Members of National Teachers Association Life Group and Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation; Comments on Credit Ratings After Announced Acquisition AM Best has the upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of National Teachers Associates Life Insurance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrHorace Mann to Acquire Madison National Life from IHC in $172.5 Million Transaction
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Horace Mann Raises 2021 EPS Guidance to $3.50 to $3.70 Largely on Strength of Net Investment Income and Impact of Lower-Than-Guided Catastrophe Losses in Second Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten