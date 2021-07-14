Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on August 4, 2021. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on August 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 502-7185 approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investors section under the Events and Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning August 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET through August 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The playback can be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 and providing the Conference Code 13721255. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investors section under the Events and Presentations link.