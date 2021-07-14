Gold Resource Corporation Reports Q2 2021 Production

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") today announced preliminary second quarter 2021 production results.Second Quarter 2021 Production Highlights9,685 gold equivalent ounces ("Au eq …

9,685 gold equivalent ounces ("Au eq oz") sold, inclusive of 5,697 gold ounces ("Au oz") and 270,321 silver ounces ("Ag oz"),

365 tonnes of payable copper,

1,214 tonnes of payable lead, and

3,193 tonnes of payable zinc.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO, said "Gold production in the second quarter was as expected while silver and base metal production remain modestly behind forecast. We continue to address challenging ground conditions with a change in mine sequencing and the use of paste fill. We remain confident in our annual production guidance for gold equivalent ounces and our Total Cash and All-in Sustaining Costs."

Sales Statistics

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Metal sold







Gold (ozs.) 5,697 2,542 10,716 7,534 Silver (ozs.) 270,321 189,866 523,382 545,094 Copper (tonnes) 365 215 747 643 Lead (tonnes) 1,214 1,014 2,390 2,978 Zinc (tonnes) 3,193 2,592 6,327 6,948 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 5,697 2,542 10,716 7,534 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 3,988 1,791 7,775 5,409 Total AuEq oz 9,685 4,333 18,491 12,943

Production Statistics



For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Arista Mine







Milled







Tonnes Milled 126,363 78,740 253,766 236,776 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.91 1.73 1.80 1.41 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 79 71 78 78 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.36 0.39 0.40 0.39 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.63 1.92 1.66 1.96 Average Zinc Grade (%) 3.64 4.92 3.97 4.75 Aguila Open Pit Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 3,227 3,579 14,804 17,827 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 2.58 1.46 1.86 1.29 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 47 50 33 41 Mirador Mine Milled Tonnes Milled - 5,246 - 7,450 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) - 0.79 - 0.91 Average Silver Grade (g/t) - 126 - 130 Combined Tonnes milled 129,590 87,565 268,570 262,053 Tonnes Milled per Day(1) 1,506 1,943 1,555 1,976 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(2) Gold (ozs.) 6,555 2,441 12,652 8,891 Silver (ozs.) 295,979 185,330 603,589 587,872 Copper (tonnes) 368 246 809 734 Lead (tonnes) 1,654 1,140 3,391 3,654 Zinc (tonnes) 3,683 3,004 8,060 8,848

(1) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period.

(2) The difference between what we report as "Metal Production" and "Metal Sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes related to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

Second Quarter Conference Call Reminder

As a reminder, the Company will issue a news release providing a summary of its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the market close, file its 10Q with the financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2021 with EDGAR and host a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer and Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2361/42039.

To join the call via telephone please use one of the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free: 877-545-0320

Participant International: 973-528-0016

Entry Code: 758194

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

