Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that positive data from the Phase 3 REACH3 study have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) demonstrating that treatment with ruxolitinib (Jakafi) resulted in significantly improved outcomes in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) compared to best available therapy (BAT)1. The study’s main findings, previously presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, were published along with new subgroup analyses showing favorable overall response rate (ORR) at Week 24 for ruxolitinib across all major subgroups, including baseline individual organ involvement1. REACH3 is jointly sponsored by Incyte and Novartis.

“Results from the REACH3 study published in NEJM are extremely compelling and underscore the potential benefits ruxolitinib can offer appropriate patients facing the serious complications associated with chronic GVHD,” said Peter Langmuir, M.D., Group Vice President, Oncology Targeted Therapies, Incyte. “At Incyte, we remain committed to advancing our research and understanding of this complex disease, and will continue to work closely with the FDA to bring this innovative treatment to chronic GVHD patients, who currently have limited treatment options.”

The study found that treatment with ruxolitinib led to significant improvements in ORR at Week 24 (49.7% vs. 25.6%; odds ratio [OR], 2.99; P<0.001i), the primary endpoint of the study1. Also, best overall response (BOR) rate at any time up to Week 24 was achieved in 76.4% of patients in the ruxolitinib arm compared to 60.4% of patients in the BAT arm (OR, 2.17; 95% CI, 1.34-3.52)1. Ruxolitinib also demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in key secondary endpoints1:

Patients on ruxolitinib achieved longer failure-free survival (FFS) than patients receiving BAT (median FFS not yet reached vs. 5.7 months; hazard ratio, 0.37; 95% CI, 0.27 to 0.51; P<0.0001).

Patients treated with ruxolitinib also had greater improvements in self-reported symptoms compared to BAT1 (modified Lee Symptom Scale [mLSS] responder rate: 24.2% vs. 11.0%; OR, 2.62; P=0.001)ii.

In addition, a new subgroup analysis included in the publication found that patients on ruxolitinib had better outcomes regardless of the individual organs affected at baseline1.