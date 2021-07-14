checkAd

Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 23:00  |  79   |   |   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that positive data from the Phase 3 REACH3 study have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) demonstrating that treatment with ruxolitinib (Jakafi) resulted in significantly improved outcomes in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) compared to best available therapy (BAT)1. The study’s main findings, previously presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, were published along with new subgroup analyses showing favorable overall response rate (ORR) at Week 24 for ruxolitinib across all major subgroups, including baseline individual organ involvement1. REACH3 is jointly sponsored by Incyte and Novartis.

“Results from the REACH3 study published in NEJM are extremely compelling and underscore the potential benefits ruxolitinib can offer appropriate patients facing the serious complications associated with chronic GVHD,” said Peter Langmuir, M.D., Group Vice President, Oncology Targeted Therapies, Incyte. “At Incyte, we remain committed to advancing our research and understanding of this complex disease, and will continue to work closely with the FDA to bring this innovative treatment to chronic GVHD patients, who currently have limited treatment options.”

The study found that treatment with ruxolitinib led to significant improvements in ORR at Week 24 (49.7% vs. 25.6%; odds ratio [OR], 2.99; P<0.001i), the primary endpoint of the study1. Also, best overall response (BOR) rate at any time up to Week 24 was achieved in 76.4% of patients in the ruxolitinib arm compared to 60.4% of patients in the BAT arm (OR, 2.17; 95% CI, 1.34-3.52)1. Ruxolitinib also demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in key secondary endpoints1:

  • Patients on ruxolitinib achieved longer failure-free survival (FFS) than patients receiving BAT (median FFS not yet reached vs. 5.7 months; hazard ratio, 0.37; 95% CI, 0.27 to 0.51; P<0.0001).
  • Patients treated with ruxolitinib also had greater improvements in self-reported symptoms compared to BAT1 (modified Lee Symptom Scale [mLSS] responder rate: 24.2% vs. 11.0%; OR, 2.62; P=0.001)ii.

In addition, a new subgroup analysis included in the publication found that patients on ruxolitinib had better outcomes regardless of the individual organs affected at baseline1.

Seite 1 von 6


Incyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that positive data from the Phase 3 REACH3 study have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) demonstrating that treatment with ruxolitinib (Jakafi) resulted in significantly improved …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MagForce (MF6) etwas fester – MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren; Qiagen (QIA) senkt Prognosen
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Qiagen (QIA) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) erneut tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21Biotech-Report: BioFrontera (B8F) ziehen an, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Biontech (22UA) fest; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen wieder ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu; Biontech (22UA) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Incyte und MorphoSys geben positive CHMP-Stellungnahme zu Tafasitamab in Kombination mit Lenalidomid zur Behandlung von erwachsenen Patienten mit rezidiviertem oder refraktärem DLBCL bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Incyte and MorphoSys Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Incyte Announces Outcome of FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) Meeting Reviewing Retifanlimab as a Treatment for Patients with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Anal Canal (SCAC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) ziehen an; Kurssturz bei CureVac
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten