Ceridian to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (“HCM”) technology, announced today the date for the release of its second quarter 2021 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Ceridian will release second quarter 2021 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day through a direct registration link at https://ceridian.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vPQXJLicRDi-7eynORejKw. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Ceridian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Ceridian’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

David Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, alongside Ceridian management will present at the Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, and the Jefferies Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Source: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

For more information, contact:

Jeremy Johnson
Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
1-844-829-9499
investors@ceridian.com





