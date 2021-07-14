Eos Energy Hosts U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm and Congressman Frank Pallone for Tour of Battery Facility, DOE Announcement on Long-Duration Energy Storage Earthshot Initiative

Secretary Granholm and Congressman Pallone outlined policy priorities for Congress and the Biden Administration towards grid efficiency, net-zero emissions and the importance of energy storage technologies. This included Secretary Granholm’s announcement of the second target for DOE’s Energy Earthshot Initiative, with a new goal to reduce the cost of grid-scale, long-duration energy storage by 90% within the decade.

EDISON, N.J., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-powered energy storage systems, today announced that it hosted Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm and Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr., Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee at its Edison, NJ headquarters to exhibit how its performance- and price-competitive energy storage technology is accelerating the shift to clean energy in the U.S.

Secretary Granholm and Congressman Pallone observed firsthand the Eos Ingenuity Lab, where Eos develops its Znyth aqueous zinc batteries, which are nonflammable, sustainable, and free of thermal runaway risk, in addition to being fully recyclable at the end of life. The Eos Energy Enterprises technology aligns with the priorities outlined in the DOE’s Energy Earthshot Initiative producing a safe, scalable, and efficient long-duration battery manufactured in the U.S.



“We want to thank Secretary Granholm and Congressman Pallone for their vision and focus on the importance of energy storage technologies for a sustainable energy future,” said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos. “America should be the leader of energy storage capabilities and innovation both domestically and for international exports. We can manufacture and scale this industry and usher in a new and long overdue era of “made in America” leadership.”

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.