Red River Bank Opens Newest Banking Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Red River Bank Southwest Louisiana Market President Barry Brown has led efforts to develop Red River Bank’s presence in Lake Charles/Sulphur since 2017, when the bank began operations in that market. The bank announced its purchase of the Country Club Road location in December 2020.

ALEXANDRIA, La., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank opened its newest full-service banking center on July 6, 2021, at 1855 Country Club Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This is Red River Bank’s third banking center in the Southwest Louisiana market and its 26th banking center in Louisiana.

Regarding this newest banking center, Barry stated, “Our customers will enjoy the added convenience of another full-service Red River Bank location, at the intersection of Country Club and Nelson roads in Lake Charles. They will also benefit from having an experienced, knowledgeable team and sophisticated technology available to meet their financial needs.”

Banking Center Manager Katelynn Vaughn and her team will host a grand opening of the Country Club Road location in August.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 26 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.

