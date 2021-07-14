checkAd

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Preview Direct-To-Consumer Technology on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced today that it will report its second quarter 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

In addition, the company will preview a new direct-to-consumer platform that will launch in the coming weeks. This innovative technology will provide an effortless insurance shopping experience for consumers and solve a unique need in the market.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results and preview the technology at 4:30 PM ET on July 28th. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead
Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of ten corporate sales offices and over 1,628 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance – VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
E-mail: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com;

PR Contact

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance
Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com





