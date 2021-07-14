Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“ Bitfarms ”, or the “ Company ”) ( NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF ), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering an estimated 1.5% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announces that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Blockchain Conference on Thursday, July 15, at 4:00 PM ET. Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer, will be delivering the corporate presentation.

We invite you to visit our web site to learn more about Bitfarms and for a convenient link to watch the presentation at a later time, which will be made available shortly after the presentation has aired. The link to the recorded presentation will be found under the tab titled Presentation & Events at: https://bitfarms.com/investors/

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021 Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

