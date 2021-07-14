checkAd

Conifex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 23:00  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific time / 5:00 PM Eastern time on the same day to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484
Access: 416-340-2217
Participant Pass Code: 4819125#

The call will also be available on instant replay until September 10, 2021. For Instant Replay Access, please dial one of the following numbers and enter Participant Pass Code 9723038#.

Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053
Access: 905-694-9451

For further information, please contact:

  Winny Tang Kristen Stinson
  Chief Financial Officer Vice President & General Manager, Corporate Services
  (604) 216-6821 (604) 216-6835
     

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.


Bauholz jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conifex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Conifex has scheduled …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces July 13, 2021 Pro Forma Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of ...
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Gold und Silber – Wird 2021 noch ein Jahr der Edelmetalle?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
09.07.21Notice of 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo Hamptons 2021, Christie Brinkley And BMW, Also Hosting The “Hottest” Event In The Hamptons
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: DAX stabil trotz steigender Unsicherheit – Delta-Sorgen beflügeln Tech-Sektor
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
29.06.21Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Hires Luke Lampsona To Helm Chuck’s NYC
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.2155 North Mining Inc. Drills 4.09 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, and Intersects Multiple Zones as it Extends Known Gold Mineralization 200 metres Along Strike
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21CORRECTION: Pro-Competitive CN-KCS Combination Gains Even More Support From Key Stakeholders
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Pro-Competitive CNS-KCS Combination Gains Even More Support From Key Stakeholders
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Conifex Announces Voting Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten