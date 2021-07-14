Spirit AeroSystems to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results August 4

Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile will be joined by Spirit’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski and Spirit’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sam Marnick on a conference call presentation to securities analysts about second quarter 2021 results and company outlook at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results at 6:30 a.m. Central Time Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

That presentation will be broadcast online. It will include charts and a question-and-answer session. The company’s news release detailing the results will also be available. The live audio stream and slide presentation can be accessed August 4, 2021, at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.

Individuals are urged to check the web site in advance to ensure their computers are configured for the audio stream and slide presentation.

About Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company’s core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

