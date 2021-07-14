checkAd

Conformis, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

BILLERICA, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS), an orthopedic medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference.

The virtual presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/cfms/2438788.

Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Canaccord representative or Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Conformis website at ir.conformis.com. The replay of the webcast will be archived on Conformis' website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patient’s unique anatomy.  Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.   Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
ir@conformis.com
(781) 374-5598




