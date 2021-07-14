checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets final price for private placement at EUR 16.50 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): IPO
Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets final price for private placement at EUR 16.50 per share

14-Jul-2021 / 23:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Novem Group sets final price for private placement at EUR 16.50 per share

Contern/Vorbach, 14 July 2021 - Novem Group S.A. (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Novem Group" or "Novem"), today set the final offer price for its private placement at EUR 16.50 per share.

3,030,303 newly issued shares from a cash capital increase have been placed. In addition, 10,000,000 existing shares have been placed from the holdings of Rokoko Automotive Holdings (Jersey) Limited, an entity controlled by funds advised by family backed investor Bregal. In addition, 1,954,545 shares have been allocated in connection with an over-allotment. The total offering size amounts to EUR 247.2 million (including the over-allotment).

Trading in the Company's shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 19 July 2021 under the trading symbol NVM and the international securities identification number (ISIN) LU2356314745.

Media contacts

Harald Kinzler
Kekst CNC
Phone: +49 172 899 6267
Email: Harald.Kinzler@kekstcnc.com

DISCLAIMER

These materials may not be published, distribed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of Novem Group S.A. (the "Company") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

Disclaimer

