DGAP-Ad-hoc: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): IPO Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets final price for private placement at EUR 16.50 per share 14-Jul-2021 / 23:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group sets final price for private placement at EUR 16.50 per share

Contern/Vorbach, 14 July 2021 - Novem Group S.A. (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Novem Group" or "Novem"), today set the final offer price for its private placement at EUR 16.50 per share.

3,030,303 newly issued shares from a cash capital increase have been placed. In addition, 10,000,000 existing shares have been placed from the holdings of Rokoko Automotive Holdings (Jersey) Limited, an entity controlled by funds advised by family backed investor Bregal. In addition, 1,954,545 shares have been allocated in connection with an over-allotment. The total offering size amounts to EUR 247.2 million (including the over-allotment).

Trading in the Company's shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 19 July 2021 under the trading symbol NVM and the international securities identification number (ISIN) LU2356314745.



