QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced it will release 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, of QuantumScape.

Starting today, retail and institutional shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions, please visit this online platform (https://app.saytechnologies.com/quantumscape-2021-q2); shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. We will accept questions for the Q&A platform until Monday, July 26 at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time).