checkAd

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Owlet

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 23:58  |  46   |   |   

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG) (“Sandbridge”) announced that its stockholders have approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet”) at a special meeting of stockholders held on July 14, 2021. Approximately 92% of the votes cast at the meeting on the Business Combination proposal, representing approximately 79% of Sandbridge’s outstanding shares, voted to approve the Business Combination.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about July 15, 2021. Following the closing, the combined company will operate as Owlet, Inc. and its shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange beginning July 16, 2021 under the symbols “OWLT” and “OWLT WS,” respectively.

Sandbridge has received elections to redeem approximately 19.8 million of its outstanding shares, which will leave approximately $32.4 million in its trust account. Combined with the $130.0 million in expected gross proceeds from a concurrent private placement, there will be approximately $135.7 million of cash available to the combined company from the transaction, after deducting transaction fees and expenses. As a result of the redemptions, Owlet has waived the requirement that the total cash proceeds available from the trust account, after redemptions and deducting deferred underwriting fees and Sandbridge’s transaction expenses, equal or exceed $140 million.

About Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG) is a special purpose acquisition company with a team that includes experienced industry operators and investors who have partnered with leading high-growth consumer companies, including Thom Browne, Rossignol, The RealReal, Farfetch and Hydrow.

For more information, please visit www.sandbridgeacquisition.com.

About Owlet Baby Care

Owlet Baby Care Inc. was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief.

Seite 1 von 3
Sandbridge Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Owlet Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG) (“Sandbridge”) announced that its stockholders have approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet”) at a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
Upstart to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 10, 2021
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination With Owlet Before July 14
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten