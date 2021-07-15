checkAd

Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 00:02  |  33   |   |   

Markforged, Inc., creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that it has completed its previously announced merger with one (NYSE: AONE), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by A-star and founded and led by technology industry veteran Kevin Hartz. The combined company, named Markforged Holding Corporation, is expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on July 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol “MKFG” for Markforged common stock and “MKFG.WS” for Markforged warrants.

Markforged continued its commitment to delivering innovation in the additive manufacturing space with a number of production and pipeline milestones in 2021, including the introduction of its newest printer, the FX20, the release of the Metal X Gen 2 and X7 Field Edition, as well as its Next Day Metal software update, which unlocked increased speed and capacity across its global fleet, and AI-powered Blacksmith software for the X7 platform. Markforged also has brought on leading global partners such as Phillips Corporation and expanded its relationship with Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company. The company added to its Board of Directors and began an expansion of its Boston-area headquarters to support the growth of its team.

“Today is a proud moment for the entire Markforged team and a significant milestone in our mission to reinvent manufacturing today so our customers can build anything they imagine tomorrow,” said Shai Terem, President and Chief Executive Officer of Markforged. “As a publicly traded company, we will continue to focus on executing on our ambitious product roadmap and further accelerating innovation, expanding customer adoption, and capitalizing on the strong secular trends in additive manufacturing, allowing us to bring our platform to even more manufacturing floors around the world for mission-critical use cases. Looking ahead, we have some exciting products in our pipeline as we move from accessible end-use parts to robust production. I couldn’t be more excited about our talented team and the opportunities in this next chapter.”

Seite 1 von 4


One Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG” Markforged, Inc., creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that it has completed its previously announced merger with one (NYSE: AONE), a special purpose acquisition company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
Upstart to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 10, 2021
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Porsche-Beteiligungen: 3 ambitionierte Kurstreiber, die Anleger kennen sollten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.07.21Würth Additive Group Expands Distribution of Markforged’s Digital Forge Globally
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Markforged Nominates Alan Masarek to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Markforged Introduces the FX20
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Markforged to Participate in ICR De-SPAC Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Markforged Announces the Metal X Gen 2, Next Day Metal, and the X7 Field Edition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten