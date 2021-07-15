Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”

Markforged, Inc., creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that it has completed its previously announced merger with one (NYSE: AONE), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by A-star and founded and led by technology industry veteran Kevin Hartz. The combined company, named Markforged Holding Corporation, is expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on July 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol “MKFG” for Markforged common stock and “MKFG.WS” for Markforged warrants.

Markforged continued its commitment to delivering innovation in the additive manufacturing space with a number of production and pipeline milestones in 2021, including the introduction of its newest printer, the FX20, the release of the Metal X Gen 2 and X7 Field Edition, as well as its Next Day Metal software update, which unlocked increased speed and capacity across its global fleet, and AI-powered Blacksmith software for the X7 platform. Markforged also has brought on leading global partners such as Phillips Corporation and expanded its relationship with Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company. The company added to its Board of Directors and began an expansion of its Boston-area headquarters to support the growth of its team.

“Today is a proud moment for the entire Markforged team and a significant milestone in our mission to reinvent manufacturing today so our customers can build anything they imagine tomorrow,” said Shai Terem, President and Chief Executive Officer of Markforged. “As a publicly traded company, we will continue to focus on executing on our ambitious product roadmap and further accelerating innovation, expanding customer adoption, and capitalizing on the strong secular trends in additive manufacturing, allowing us to bring our platform to even more manufacturing floors around the world for mission-critical use cases. Looking ahead, we have some exciting products in our pipeline as we move from accessible end-use parts to robust production. I couldn’t be more excited about our talented team and the opportunities in this next chapter.”