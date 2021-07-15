checkAd

DGAP-News Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets final price for private placement at EUR 16.50 per share

DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): IPO
Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets final price for private placement at EUR 16.50 per share

15.07.2021 / 00:05
Novem Group sets final price for private placement at EUR 16.50 per share

- Successful placement of 14,984,848 shares to international institutional investors

- Total private placement volume of EUR 247.2 million

- Novem raises primary gross proceeds of EUR 50 million to optimize its capital structure and refinance liabilities

- First trading day on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is scheduled for 19 July 2021


Contern/Vorbach, 14 July 2021 - Novem Group S.A. (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Novem Group" or "Novem"), a leading global supplier of premium decorative interior trim elements for automotive OEMs, today set the final offer price for its private placement at EUR 16.50 per share. A total of 14,984,848 shares were placed with international institutional investors. This corresponds to a total volume of EUR 247.2 million. Based on the final offer price, the market capitalization at the time of the listing of the Novem Group amount to EUR 710 million. The expected free float will amount to approximately 17.6%, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe-Option.

Günter Brenner, CEO der Novem Group: "We are very pleased about the high level of interest shown by institutional investors during our roadshow. We take it as a clear sign that Novem's Listing comes at the right time and that our investors support Novem's growth plans. The trust placed in us encourages and motivates us to continue to pursue this path and expand our leading market position."

