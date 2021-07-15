checkAd

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with Losses Over $200K to Secure Counsel Before August 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CCIV

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 00:15  |  26   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Churchill Capital securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Churchill Capital class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2083.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 30, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Atieva, Inc. d/b/a Lucid Motors’ (“Lucid”) inability to produce cars in the first half of 2021; (2) Lucid’s actual timeframe to produce cars; and (3) that as a result, defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Churchill Capital class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2083.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Churchill Capital IV Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Lucid Motors
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with Losses Over $200K to Secure Counsel Before August 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CCIV WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 30, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
Upstart to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 10, 2021
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Churchill Capital Corporation IV (CCIV)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class Action Lawsuit; Opportunity for Investors With Substantial Losses to Lead Case - CCIV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.06.21ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important July 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CCIV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses Exceeding $500K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.06.21DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Churchill Capital Corp. IV and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Churchill Capital Corporation IV (CCIV)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten