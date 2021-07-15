DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Daimler AG: Preliminary second quarter 2021 results above market expectations despite semiconductor shortage 15-Jul-2021 / 00:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans achieved strong results in the second quarter thanks to convincing products, favorable product mix, pricing and ongoing cost discipline. This was despite negative effects from the very limited availability of semiconductor components. Daimler Trucks & Buses sales increased in almost all regions due to improved market conditions, which translated into higher profitability in the second quarter. In addition, the Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT benefitted from strong pricing, higher aftersales business and positive, non-recurring valuation effects of around €100 million. EBIT at Daimler Mobility benefitted from low cost of credit risk, a credit provision release of €120 million and improved funding costs.

In addition to the underlying operating performance, a strong cash conversion delivered a reported industrial free cash flow of €2,586 million in the second quarter, totaling an industrial free cash flow of €4,396 million in the first half of 2021.

Daimler Group EBIT, Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans adjusted EBIT, Daimler Trucks & Buses Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted, Daimler Trucks & Buses adjusted EBIT, Daimler Mobility adjusted EBIT and Daimler's Industrial Free Cash Flow for the second quarter of 2021 are all significantly above market expectations.

The following stated figures for the second quarter 2021 are preliminary and unaudited:

- Industrial Free Cash Flow: €2,586 million (consensus: €1,790 million)

Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted: €2,950 million (consensus: n.a.)

- Net Industrial Liquidity: €20.9 billion (Q1 2021: €20.1 billion)

- Daimler Group EBIT: €5,185 million (consensus: €4,117 million);